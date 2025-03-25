Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de marzo, 2025

Border authorities managed to intercept a truck carrying some 116 pounds of cocaine cut into 50 blocks during a routine check at the Ambassador Bridge crossing Detroit. It was headed for Canada.

According to a release, agents from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations randomly selected the vehicle for examination. During the search, the authorities found the drugs, which were distributed in three garbage bags.

They then identified the shipment through drug testing and proceeded to seize it. They also confiscated the truck and arrested the driver, of Canadian origin.

Marty C. Raybon, director of the Office of Field Operations, applauded the work of the agents who intercepted the truck and the rest of the agency's personnel.

"This is a testament to the quality of work done by those who work tirelessly to combat transnational crime and stop the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities. Border security is a team effort, and I applaud the extraordinary work of our agents and our regional law enforcement partners," Raybon said.

Since the start of this fiscal period through March 5, authorities seized more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

In the past week, security forces have been successful in stopping cocaine trafficking at ports of entry into the country.

On March 21, agents from CBP's Office of Field Operations intercepted a truck at the Eagle Pass, Texas, crossing carrying inside a 35-pound shipment of cocaine valued at just over $472,000.

A day earlier, officers from the same agency detained the driver of a truck carrying just over 275 pounds of cocaine at the Rome, Texas, port of entry. The shipment was valued at over $3.6 million.