Oxford University to alter its Latin ceremonies to make them more inclusive

A procession makes its way to the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford, ahead of an Oxford University degree ceremony.

Oxford University is breaking with an 800-year-old tradition, or at least adapting it. According to the British press, the university plans to modify the speeches of its Latin ceremonies so that they are in a neutral and inclusive language.

The university uses the ancient language for a good number of its ceremonies and current protocol, such as degree and graduation ceremonies.

This modification will be discussed at the next plenary session of the university, which will vote on whether to implement the proposal or keep the ceremonies in Latin as it has been doing since the 13th century. An expert commission in Latin analyzed the proposal and gave its approval.

The changes consist of replacing all masculine terms in the Latin speech with non-gendered ones so as not to provoke the alumni and faculty of Oxford.

Traditionally, in Latin ceremonies, the speaker addresses the undergraduates as "magistri," the plural of masculine noun for "master," and thus refers to scholars. Similarly, "doctores," another masculine term, is also used.

The proposal aims for these two terms, among others, according to The Telegraph, to be replaced by "vos," which means "you" in plural and has no gender.

According to The Telegraph, this change responds to a political agenda influencing decisions and protocols at Oxford. There is an intention at the center to change forms to follow DEI policy lines.

Still according to the Telegraph report, Oxford's Equality and Diversity Unit has urged staff and students to "be mindful about discussing certain issues," given that "all members of the University should be sensitive when discussing transgender topics."

Latin became a topic of discussion in the U.K. last year after the Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, ended funding for the Latin Excellence Program. From various sectors of society, it was felt that the teaching of this language was in direct relation to social elitism.

The Latin language and classical Roman culture were subject to criticism due to the role played by slavery in Roman culture, this being a sensitive topic in classrooms due to the same DEI policies applied at Oxford University.