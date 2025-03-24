Tren de Aragua member arrested on charges of murdering two women in Chicago

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2025

Authorities arrested a high-ranking member of Tren de Aragua in Cobb County, Ga., after he was accused of kidnapping and murdering two women and attempting to kill a third in Chicago in late January.

In an operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF), USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), Ricardo Gonzales, 32, was arrested and transferred to a Cobb County jail, where he is awaiting trial in Chicago.

In the same police operation, law enforcement arrested five other people who were sent to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) detention centers.

The alleged incident involving Gonzales occurred on Jan. 28. Prosecutors are saying he was the perpetrator in the kidnapping of three women in Chicago, whom he took to an alley in the city, shooting two of them in the head. The survivor managed to flee and call the authorities to come to the scene of the crimes.

Attorney General Pam Bondi used this case as an example to define the prototypical criminal that the Trump administration is pursuing and capturing to make the country a "safe" place again.

"This defendant’s crimes against American women are horrific, and he is exactly the type of Alien Enemy the Trump administration is fighting to remove from this country in order to make America safe again," Bondi noted in a post on X.

Since his new term began, Donald Trump has been carrying out deportations of members of Tren de Aragua to Venezuela, the country of origin of all of them.