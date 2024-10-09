The matriarch of the Kennedy clan, Ethel Kennedy, hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. The information was confirmed by her family in a statement.

Ethel Kennedy is 96 years old and is the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy. She is also the mother of 11 children, including former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Unfortunately, on Thursday morning she suffered a stroke in her sleep. She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment," her grandson Joe Kennedy III wrote in an X post.

The family asked for privacy at this time. It maintained that she is receiving all necessary medical treatment, and is accompanied by those close to her. "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," the statement highlighted.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this time," the release added.