Chad McQueen, 'The Karate Kid' actor and son of Steve McQueen, dies at age 63

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

Actor Chad McQueen died this Wednesday at age 63. The son of actor Steve McQueen and one of the stars of "The Karate Kid" died at his Palm Springs ranch due to multi-organ failure he had as a result of an accident he suffered in 2020.

It was his children, Chase and Madison, as well as his wife Jeanie who reported the news. They did so through a publication on Instagram in which, in addition to asking for privacy during these moments, they recalled the great fondness that Chad McQueen had with car racing:

Best known for his role as Dutch in the "Karate Kid" film saga, the antagonist who gives Daniel LaRuso (Ralph Macchio) a hard time. His character, recalls The Hollywood Reporter, did not return for "Karate Kid III" (released in 1989) nor for the Netflix "Cobra Kai," TV series although in the television fiction it was explained that he was serving time in prison and that is why he did not appear.

About his facet as a driver, recalls Variety, that the actor, born in Los Angeles on December 28, 1960, suffered a car accident in 2006 while training for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

This event left him with no after-effects, but it did end his professional racing career, although he remained involved in the sport through his company, McQueen Racing and other ventures which now pass into the hands of his children.