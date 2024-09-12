NYPD commissioner resigns as Mayor Adams' entourage faces possible corruption investigation

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Edward Caban, commissioner of the NYPD, resigned Thursday as the inner circle of Democratic Mayor Eric Adams faces a possible corruption investigation.

In his resignation letter, shared with various national media outlets, Caban wrote that the New York Police Department (NYPD) deserves undistracted leadership.

"I have therefore decided it is in the best interest of the Department that I resign as Commissioner," Caban said in a statement shared by his lawyers. "After 30 years of service to this city, I hold immense respect and gratitude for its brave officers, and must put their interests before my own. I believe firmly in the vital role of leaders with integrity, who, by example, demonstrate the difference between right and wrong every day. I will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Commissioner Caban's resignation comes amidst intense pressure for him to step down after federal agents raided his home, his brother's and those of other city officials close to Adams last week.

On the same day as the raids, federal agents served warrants for three other top Adams officials: Sheena Right, first deputy mayor in charge of the city's strategic initiatives; Philip Banks III, deputy mayor for Public Safety; and Timothy Pearson, a former NYPD agent turned close advisor to the Democratic mayor.

Mayor Adams, who had not called for Caban's resignation publicly, told reporters during a press briefing that he had accepted the commissioner's resignation, which comes just 14 months after his predecessor also resigned from the post.

The Democratic mayor appointed Caban as the first Hispanic NYPD commissioner in July 2023.

"This is the best decision at this time," said the Democratic mayor, whose inner circle is facing several federal investigations. "I respect his decision and I wish him well."

According to a report in the The New York Post, Tom Donlon has been named as the interim commissioner. He is former FBI agent who previously headed the National Threat Center and oversaw the terrorism watchlist.

According to Fox News Digital, Caban's legal team claimed that, although his home was raided last week, the now former NYPD commissioner is not under investigation and is cooperating with authorities.

"We have been informed by the government that he is not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York, and he expects to cooperate fully with the government," said attorneys Russell Capone and Rebekah Donaleski.

Citing unnamed sources, Fox News reported Caban's twin brother, James, was being investigated in connection with his nightlife consulting business. In addition, an aide to the former police commissioner apparently has close ties to the Communist Party of China and operates for a group that spreads Chinese propaganda in the country.