Letters written by Ronald Reagan valued at nearly $80,000 go on sale

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

The Raab Collection, based in Ardmore, Pa., has placed a series of letters on sale that were written by and belonged to President Ronald Reagan. They are valued at at least $78,000.

"These historical documents give us unique insight into the faith, life and character of Ronald Reagan, and they are offered for sale first at Raab Many of these are unpublished and have never been offered for sale," the organization wrote on its official website.

The letters address interesting topics such as the president's faith. In three letters, according to Raab, the president offers a window into his beliefs.

"Faith was a crucial element of Ronald Reagan‘s life, and he used that faith to give support and condolences to those suffering around him. His belief in a Heaven promised by God is manifest through his correspondence," Raab noted.

In addition, other letters show the president's position in times of crisis in the country. Specifically, the tragedy that occurred in 1986 when the space shuttle Challenger exploded after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts, including the first private citizen to travel into space.

"The Challenger flight offered an opportunity for a civilian to go to space. Reagan’s friend Doug Morrow wanted to go. Reagan himself, as we see here, wanted no part of going into space but was eager to recommend Morrow. As he writes in 1985, ‘Why would anyone want to get any higher off the earth than you can get by sitting on the back of a horse? Seriously, you have made a very impressive case and I intend to put it in the hands of the Director of NASA myself with my own additions about one — Doug Morrow. I’m sure you understand I can’t dictate in a matter of this kind but I can be enthusiastic and, in this case, that will be easy.’ Morrow was not chosen to go and that choice saved his life," Raab noted.

Similarly, Reagan also addressed the attention that should be paid to safety regarding the Challenger.

"Money isn’t the big delay on the shuttle, safety is. It’s true I wanted to look into this private funding because it was coming up from several directions. As it turned out, there would be a conflict with the private sector which is moving toward commercial launching of satellites," Reagan wrote in a letter.

Nathan Raab, an expert on historical documents and president of The Raab Collection, argued that the letters show a side of the American leader that has rarely been shown.

"These letters show a personal and revealing side of President Reagan, a side reserved for close friends and confidants. They pull the curtain back on Reagan's faith, character and private life," Raab said in a conversation with Fox Business.