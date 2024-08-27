Mariah Carey reports the death of her mother and sister Alison

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Mariah Carey is not having the best time of her life. The American singer reported the deaths of her mother Patricia and sister Alison this weekend.

As the artist told People magazine that both died on the same day from causes she declined to disclose to the public:

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah Carey, American singer.

Carey said she also felt fortunate to have been able to spend the last days of her mother's life accompanying her and reconnecting with her. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The singer's relationship with her mother was complicated, as she described it in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, published in 2020, where she described it as “a thorny rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment”:

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions" Mariah Carey, American singer.

Her relationship with Alison wasn't easy either. Her sister sued her in 2021 for that same memoir since, as she alleged in the lawsuit to which she obtained access CNN, her younger sister (Mariah) had used that book to "humiliate and embarrass" her. For that reason, she sued the artist for "immense emotional distress," a court brief to which Mariah Carey never responded.