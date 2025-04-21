Virginia, Louisiana, and Missouri report their first measles cases

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de abril, 2025

Measles has continued to spread in recent days, with the first cases now reported in states that had remained unaffected in 2025: Virginia, Louisianaand Missouri.

To protect the privacy of the patient, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) did not release further details but confirmed that the case involves a 4-year-old child from the Northwest Region who recently returned from overseas. Authorities are currently seeking anyone who may have been in contact with the child.

"This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel," said Laurie Forlano, VDH epidemiologist.

"Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks," Forlano added in a statement from the department, which also included recommendations for those who may have been in areas of potential exposure.

The cases in Louisiana and Missouri also appear to be linked to international travel. In Louisiana, the infected individual is an unvaccinated adult. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the person will remain in isolation until they are no longer contagious.

The latest recorded case involves a child in the county of Taney, in Missouri. "For those unvaccinated or those unsure of their vaccination status, now is the time to review records and get caught up if needed," state epidemiologist George Turabelidze advised.

Cases nationwide

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. joined the call for measles vaccinations during a visit to Texas—the epicenter of the outbreak—while emphasizing that the decision remains a "personal" one. As of Friday, Texas state authorities reported a rise in cases to 597.

For now, the CDC has not added the latest three infections to its measles tracking portal, which monitors cases nationwide. Including these, the total number of confirmed cases rises to over 800 across 28 states.

Regarding vaccination status, the CDC reported prior to the latest three cases that fewer than 4% of those infected had been vaccinated. For the remaining 96%, it is either unknown whether they were vaccinated or confirmed that they were not.

By age group, those under 19 are the most affected, accounting for nearly 70% of cases—over 500 children in total.

Two measles-related deaths have been confirmed in Texas, with a third case still under investigation.