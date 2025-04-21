Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de abril, 2025

Officials at the University of Louisville agreed to pay nearly $1.6 million in damages and attorney's fees to Dr. Allan Josephson. Allan Josephson, a respected psychiatrist and professor whom the university demoted, harassed and fired “for speaking on harms of ' gender transitions ' for kids," noted a release from his lawyers, who belong to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

In September last year, the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Josephson's case should go to trial, declaring that the officials at public universities can be held personally responsible for censoring professors or retaliating against them.

"I'm glad to finally see vindication for what I know to be true," Josephson said. "Children deserve better than procedures that mutilate their bodies and destroy their ability to lead full lives. Despite the circumstances I endured with my college, I am overwhelmed to see that my case helped pave the way for other physicians to see the universal truth that altering biological sex is dangerous, whereas acceptance of one's sex leads to flourishing."

According to The Free Press, in 2019, Josephson was one of the first doctors in the United States to lose his job for publicly criticizing the growing movement to quickly affirm the medical transition of children with "gender dysphoria."

Josephson's ordeal began after he spoke on a Heritage Foundation panel against subjecting children to harmful drugs and surgical interventions in radical and misguided attempts to treat gender.

In response to demands from activists at the LGBT Center at the University of Louisville, officials at the educational institution stripped the psychiatrist of his teaching duties and proceeded to dismiss him.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press, Josephson said: "I'm a doctor who chases the truth for his patients, so when Trump says that there are two sexes - male and female - that encourages me."