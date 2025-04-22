Voz media US Voz.us
Trump confirmed his first official trip: He will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in May

Aiming to strengthen ties with the Middle East, the White House specified that the president will travel between May 13 and 16 next month.

Trump on Air Force One/ Mandel Ngan.

Trump on Air Force One/ Mandel Ngan.AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Published by
Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump confirmed his first official trip as president. As in his first stint in the White House, he chose the Middle East as his first destination. This time, he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was responsible for confirming the president's international plans.

According to Leavitt, the main objective of the trip is to strengthen ties with the leaders in the Middle East. "He will have many bilateral meetings and conversations and we look forward to the trip," she added.

Trump has a very good relationship with Saudi Arabia's prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who was also the first international leader to speak with the Republican since his return to the Oval Office. On that occasion, the contact between the two ended with a Saudi plan to invest $600 billion in the United States.

The Saudi prince told Trump that the $600 billion would be to expand trade with the United States over the next four years. Reuters reported that the figure "could increase further if additional opportunities arise."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Salman in mid-February to push for increased military and economic cooperation with the Saudi kingdom. According to a Department of State statement, Rubio "expressed his desire for increased U.S.-Saudi defense and economic cooperation and pledged to further strengthen the bilateral partnership."

Where did the last presidents go for their first official trip?

In 2017, Trump became the first president to choose the Middle East as his first destination, and will repeat the custom in this second term. From Nixon to the current tenant of the White House, and with more or less exotic destinations: these were the trips of the last ten presidents:

  1. Donald Trump: Saudi Arabia (both terms)
  2. Joe Biden: United Kingdom
  3. Barack Obama: Canada
  4. George W. Bush: Mexico
  5. Bill Clinton: Canada
  6. George H.W. Bush: Canada
  7. Ronald Reagan: Canada
  8. Jimmy Carter: United Kingdom
  9. Gerald Ford: Canada
  10. Richard Nixon: Belgium
