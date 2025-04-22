Anthony Fauci: A lucrative retirement after the pandemic

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de abril, 2025

Anthony Fauci earned about $3.5 million in his first year after retiring as a medical advisor to the White House and director of NIAID. Also, he may have misled Congress about his retirement date, revealed an exclusive by The Daily Caller.

Despite announcing his plans to retire in December 2022 and testifying before Congress that he was stepping down from government duties at that time, his Immediate Retirement Application shows that his final working date was actually Jan. 6, 2023.

Fauci's earnings did not stop rising in 2023, just as a congressional investigation focused on the ways in which he betrayed the public trust during the pandemic.

According to documents obtained by Open The Books, following his purported retirement, Fauci received several six-figure deposits throughout 2023, totaling $1.15 million.

The financial disclosures do not fully explain the source of that money.

The payments include $100,000 in April 2023, $100,000 that May, $100,000 in June, $150,000 in September and $700,000 in November of that year.

“Dr. Fauci’s assets soared during the worst of the draconian Covid lockdowns while families and small businesses struggled through school closures and lost income. Now it’s clear the cash kept coming during his first year of ‘retirement,’” said Open The Books CEO John Hart. “He was rubbing elbows with groups like AHIP flanked by taxpayer-funded security — even as his wife remained the top bioethicist at NIH.”

These amounts could be related to payments made for his biography titled "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service," published in June 2024.

Also, in July 2023, Fauci accepted a teaching position at Georgetown University and financial data also showed amounts related to royalties from publisher McGraw Hill, reported Open The Books.

The same year, Fauci accepted the Columbia University Calderone Award, endowed with $50,000.

Some deposits could also be explained through various speaking appearances, included in the financial documents:

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores. Fauci spoke in April 2023. American Health Insurance Plans(AHIP). Fauci delivered a keynote address at that event on June 13, 2023. World Quant. Japan Medical Congress, a major congress held in Japan every four years. Four events with Eminent Series, a group that organizes lecture series with prominent personalities.

According to Open The Books, Fauci's final salary was $480,654 and his pension could be between $350,000 and $400,000.

Fauci's net worth increased from $7.6 million in January 2019, (pre-pandemic) to $12.6 million in 2021, totaling $15 million, in 2023, Open The Books reported.