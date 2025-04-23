New wink from the Trump Administration to Javier Milei: Bessent assured that he could give Argentina a line of credit
Less than ten days after his visit to Buenos Aires, the Treasury Secretary said he would be willing to use the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) to help the South American country.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured that the United States could give a line of credit to Javier Milei's Argentina. Less than ten days after his visit to Buenos Aires, the official made another nod towards the South American country during an event organized by JPMorgan Chase, held in Washington, DC.
As reported by Bloomberg, Bessent said that the Trump Administration would be willing to use the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) to help Argentina "as long as Milei maintains the course of his economic policies."
As for the ESF, it is part of a series of credits or loans granted by the Treasury with the aim of assisting foreign governments and central banks to help stabilize currencies.
According to the Treasury Department's official website, "it can be used to buy or sell foreign currencies, to hold U.S. currency assets and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and to provide financing to foreign governments."
Will Argentina need the U.S. line of credit?
VOZ consulted Lautaro Moschet, an economic analyst at the Fundación Libertad y Progreso, an economic think tank based in Buenos Aires, on the possibility of Argentina's access to the ESF.
According to the economist, Milei's government should not need this type of loan given that, taking into account the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and what has been added by other entities, "it has a fairly solid backing with respect to international reserves." Therefore, unless there is some economic turnaround, "Argentina will not need further financing."
At the same time, he remarked that Argentina's macroeconomic indicators could change the country's credit rating, so far classified as quite risky, to one that would allow a greater flow of capital from different investment funds.
Finally, he assured that Bessent's statements reinforce Milei's economic plan, giving it more support and credibility to the outside world.
The meeting between Bessent and Milei in Buenos Aires
During the brief visit, Bessent spoke precisely with Bloomberg but was more discreet when it came to assessing possible assistance to Milei's government. "At the end of the day, we also count on the Exchange Stabilization Fund. We have not committed to being part of it, but we could do it," he said at the time.
After the meeting between Milei and Bessent was over, Argentina's president slipped the possibility of moving forward on a trade agreement between the two countries. "At the trade level, we understand the reciprocal tariffs proposal that President Trump elaborated. We are ready to sign a trade agreement along those lines, which will undoubtedly benefit everyone, both the United States and Argentina. That greater trade integration means nothing more and nothing less than that the citizens of both nations will be able to access better quality goods and services at a better price," he said.