New wink from the Trump Administration to Javier Milei: Bessent assured that he could give Argentina a line of credit

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de abril, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured that the United States could give a line of credit to Javier Milei's Argentina. Less than ten days after his visit to Buenos Aires, the official made another nod towards the South American country during an event organized by JPMorgan Chase, held in Washington, DC.

As reported by Bloomberg, Bessent said that the Trump Administration would be willing to use the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) to help Argentina "as long as Milei maintains the course of his economic policies."

As for the ESF, it is part of a series of credits or loans granted by the Treasury with the aim of assisting foreign governments and central banks to help stabilize currencies.

According to the Treasury Department's official website, "it can be used to buy or sell foreign currencies, to hold U.S. currency assets and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and to provide financing to foreign governments."

Will Argentina need the U.S. line of credit?

VOZ consulted Lautaro Moschet, an economic analyst at the Fundación Libertad y Progreso, an economic think tank based in Buenos Aires, on the possibility of Argentina's access to the ESF.

According to the economist, Milei's government should not need this type of loan given that, taking into account the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and what has been added by other entities, "it has a fairly solid backing with respect to international reserves." Therefore, unless there is some economic turnaround, "Argentina will not need further financing."

At the same time, he remarked that Argentina's macroeconomic indicators could change the country's credit rating, so far classified as quite risky, to one that would allow a greater flow of capital from different investment funds.

Finally, he assured that Bessent's statements reinforce Milei's economic plan, giving it more support and credibility to the outside world.