The Trump Administration is pushing for a ban on artificial food dyes thanks to RFK Jr.

In an unprecedented move to reform the US food supply, the Trump Administration, led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, has announced an ambitious plan to eliminate all petroleum-derived artificial food colors by the end of 2026.

The effort, framed as part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, seeks to address rising rates of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and behavioral disorders in children, which the Administration attributes, in part, to the consumption of ultraprocessed foods with synthetic additives.

A radical and healthy change in food policy



The announcement, made Tuesday details the elimination of six widely used synthetic dyes - Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2 and Green 3.

In addition, the process will begin to revoke the clearance of two other less common dyes, Citrus Red 2 and Orange B, and food companies have been urged to eliminate Red 3 by the FDA's previously set deadline (January 2027 for food and 2028 for drugs).

Red 3, already banned in cosmetics since 1990 and in food since January 2025 due to its link to cancer in laboratory rats, marks the beginning of this crusade against synthetic additives.

For his part, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary told a press conference, “For the last 50 years we have been running one of the largest uncontrolled scientific experiments in the world on our nation’s children without their consent.”

Makary noted that rates of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and behavioral disorders are increasing at an "alarming rate" and stated that "no one seems to know why."

However, the Republican Administration points to petroleum-derived food dyes as a significant factor, citing studies suggesting links to hyperactivity, behavioral problems in sensitive children and possible carcinogenic risks.

Specific goals and actions



The Administration has outlined a clear plan to transform the food industry:

Establish a national standard and timeline : The FDA will work with the industry to replace synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, such as those derived from beets, turmeric, carrots or blueberries, which are already used in markets such as Europe and Canada.

: The FDA will work with the industry to replace synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, such as those derived from beets, turmeric, carrots or blueberries, which are already used in markets such as Europe and Canada. Revocation of authorizations: The process will be initiated to deauthorize colorants such as Citrus Red 2 and Orange B, which are less common but still allowed. In addition, clearances for any synthetic colorants not currently in production will be revoked in the coming weeks.

The process will be initiated to deauthorize colorants such as Citrus Red 2 and Orange B, which are less common but still allowed. In addition, clearances for any synthetic colorants not currently in production will be revoked in the coming weeks. Early removal of Red 3: Although the FDA already set deadlines for removing Red 3, the Administration is pushing companies to act sooner, arguing that there is no justification for delaying the removal of an additive with known risks.

Although the FDA already set deadlines for removing Red 3, the Administration is pushing companies to act sooner, arguing that there is no justification for delaying the removal of an additive with known risks. Focus on children's health: Rather than focusing solely on pharmaceutical treatments for chronic diseases, the Administration is seeking to address root causes, starting with what children consume daily in products such as cereals, candy, sports drinks and snacks.

Kennedy, a longtime critic of food additives, has argued that synthetic dyes, used primarily to make ultra-processed foods more visually appealing, have no nutritional value and may be contributing to a "toxic soup" of chemicals that affects public health.

In a closed-door meeting with executives from companies such as PepsiCo, Kellogg and General Mills in March 2025, Kennedy made it clear that eliminating these dyes is a top priority and that he expects results before his term ends.

Impact on the industry and consumers



The elimination of synthetic dyes will affect hundreds of thousands of products, from cereals and sports drinks to candy, yogurts and medicines. Industry experts estimate that reformulation costs could reach billions of dollars, although many companies have already developed formulations with natural colorants for European and Canadian markets, where regulations are stricter.

For example, identical products from brands such as Kellogg and General Mills use natural colorants such as carrots and blueberries in Europe, but continue to use Red 40 and Yellow 5 in the United States.