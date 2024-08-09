Stabbing in Bronx laundromat leaves one dead, one injured

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

A stabbing at a Bronx (New York) laundromat left one dead and another person critically injured.

According to a report by the New York Post, the attacker surprised one of the people inside the establishment and stabbed him in the back, leaving him seriously injured. He was transferred to the hospital with a reserved prognosis.

After the first stabbing, the assailant left the laundry and, upon returning, attacked a second person in the torso and legs. He was also taken to the hospital, but doctors could do nothing to save his life.

So far, no arrests have been made, while police continue to search for the killer. Upon arriving at the scene of the attack, officers found two knives.