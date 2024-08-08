Debby advances to North Carolina, where it will bring major flooding

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

After battering Florida for several days, and even causing the death of five people, Hurricane Debby has reached North Carolina where it has already begun to leave its first mark.

In Charlotte, the state's most populous city, flood warnings continue. More than a hundred flights departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed or canceled, according to a report from the website FlightAware.

In the capital, Raleigh, thunderstorms and flooding are forecast. Also in Fayetteville.

Prior to Debby's arrival in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper earlier declared a state of emergency to begin deploying the necessary resources to areas expected to suffer the most damage from the hurricane: "I declared a state of emergency to help move supplies, equipment and crops before the storm hits."

Several days ago, Debby left its mark in Florida, where it caused damage to thousands of properties and power outages to hundreds of thousands of customers. It also caused the death of five people, including children.