Singer Ingrid Andress apologizes for drunkenly singing the national anthem at the Home Run Derby

Country singer Ingrid Andress apologized after her controversial rendition of the national anthem during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. Andress acknowledged that "I was drunk" and announced that she will enter a rehabilitation center to treat her addiction.

The 32-year-old performer used her X account to release her statements, in which she apologized to MLB and fans: "I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need."

"That wasn't me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun."

For the RRSS, Andress' was one of the worst renditions of the anthem in history.

The singer thus wanted to settle the speculation, which went viral on social networks after her performance. In the video Andress is seen struggling with the microphone, in addition to starting off-key, forcing high notes and delivering a performance that was far from normal for a recognized professional.

In fact, many users of the networks defined it as one of the worst interpretations of the national anthem in history. Several went so far as to find similarities with Fergie's peculiar version before the 2018 NBA All-Stars.