OpenAI officials admit that Artificial Intelligence will replace people in creative jobs

The chief technology officer of OpenAI, Mira Murati, stated that due to the development and advancement of Artificial Intelligence the time will come when creative jobs will become obsolete. She also claimed that this is a good thing because those jobs "maybe shouldn't have been there in the first place."

Fortune reported that, in a recent interview with Dartmouth University's Thayer School of Engineering, OpenAI's CTO addressed existing concerns regarding replacing humans with AI in some jobs.

"Some creative jobs may be going away, but maybe they shouldn't have been there in the first place."

Murati suggested that the jobs most at risk are those that are "strictly repetitive" and don't promote problem solving.

"Using it as a tool for education"

Murati stressed the importance of seeing the benefits of AI. She said that she believes that “using it as a tool for education, creativity, will expand our intelligence and creativity and imagination."

According to Pew Research, AI could easily replace activities that have to do with human thinking. Jobs that have to do with "processing information," "thinking creatively" or "working with computers" would be the most affected.

A report put together by the University of Pennsylvania showed that the professions most affected would be mathematicians, tax consultants, writers, journalists, secretaries, auditors and accountants. They are the groups that may relegate the most work to artificial intelligence in their day-to-day operations and, therefore, be replaced in the future.