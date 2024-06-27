Texas police arrest suspect in Irving Chick-fil-A shooting and reveal he is an illegal immigrant

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3h ago

Authorities announced the arrest of the suspect in the deadly shooting that took place last Wednesday in the city of Irving, Texas. The accused, a 37-year-old Salvadoran man, has been in the country illegally.

A spokesman for the Irving Police Department explained that Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta was arrested Thursday morning for murdering two people at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard.

ICE detainer

According to authorities, the suspect in the shooting has been living in the United States illegally and has a detainer issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Dallas/Fort Worth. This detainer applies to non-citizens charged with crimes and allows them to be held until they can be transferred to ICE custody.

Details of the incident

Reports indicate Mendoza Argueta is the spouse of a Chick-fil-A employee who witnessed the shooting and identified the suspect. Authorities believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Police have not yet clarified whether the victims were Chick-fil-A employees or customers. However, one of the victims has been identified as Patricia Portillo. Her identity was confirmed in the arrest warrant. The identity of the second victim has not yet been revealed, as authorities are notifying her next of kin.

The suspect managed to flee before officers arrived to the scene. However, during their search, police released a photograph of Mendoza Argueta and his vehicle, a 1997 Honda 4-door, which aided in his capture.

The Irving community is shocked by this tragic event. Authorities are still investigating the motives and circumstances that led to the shooting. Mendoza Argueta's arrest marks an important step in the search for justice for the victims and their families.