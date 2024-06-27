Texas police hunt for suspect in deliberate shooting deaths of two people at a Chick-fil-A

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10h ago

The Texas Police are diligently searching for a suspect wanted for committing two murders in the city of Irving. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a Chick-fil-A restaurant and was not committed "at random" but rather was planned in advance.

The Irving Police Department gave the name of the suspect as Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by Irving Fire Department medics," a fire department spokesman told Fox News Digital.

"The suspect fled before the arrival of the officers," the spokesman continued, before adding that everything points to the fact that it was not a random event.

As a preventative measure, the authorities alerted towns adjacent to Irving, advising everyone to travel with caution and to be attentive to a silver Honda vehicle model 1997 with the following Texas license: GVH6205.

Developing News...