Hunter Biden's law license has been suspended in Washington DC following gun conviction

Hunter Biden's license to practice law in Washington, D.C. was suspended Tuesday following his conviction on federal gun charges earlier this month. The order was issued by Chief Judge Anna Elizabeth Blackburne-Rigsby of the D.C. Court of Appeals, which is the court that oversees the D.C. Bar.

The D.C. Court of Appeals said that President Biden's son is "immediately suspended" from practicing law in D.C. and ordered the D.C. Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility to conduct a formal proceeding to determine "the nature of the offense and whether it involves moral turpitude.” Under D.C. law, lawyers must be disbarred upon conviction and Hunter Biden’s license will remain suspended while he awaits final sentencing.

Hunter Biden’s sentencing date has not yet been set but he could receive a maximum of 25 years in prison and be ordered to pay $750,000 in fines. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, requested a new trial for Hunter Biden on Monday, citing procedural issues.