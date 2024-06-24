Miss Texas USA: Marissa Teijo makes history by competing at 71 years of age

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21h ago

A 71-year-old woman is participating for the first time as a candidate for the title of Miss USA. Marissa Teijo will compete to represent Texas and be nominated for Miss Universe as America's candidate in the international competition.

Teijo's participation comes after the Miss Universe organization changed the regulations so that it was more inclusive in some aspects. The age limits were eliminated, thus giving Teijo the opportunity to participate. Along with age, there are now no limits related to pregnancy or the marital status of the contestant.

From El Paso, Texas, Teijo commented that she was happy about the rule change. She said she is happy and proud to be able to participate and assures that she feels that "all women now have a new stage of opportunities, strength and beauty."

The organization behind the Miss Universe pageant is an American institution that founded the brand in the 1950s. Currently, the contest is international and enjoys great fame in the Latin American world, especially in Venezuela.

A controversy arose around the organization after the resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in May. It has also attracted some criticism since it changed its rules to allow transgender people to participate in the women's competition. Spaniard Ángela Ponce was the first transgender person to represent a country in the contest.