Pope Leo XIV's doctors rule out additional treatments after successfully removing localized lung tumor

Pope Leo XIV will not require additional medical treatments such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy following the surgery he underwent last week in Rome to remove a lung tumor. The confirmation was issued this Wednesday in an official statement from the medical team released by the Holy See.

According to the final reports from the histological examinations and molecular biology studies conducted on the excised tissue, the condition was diagnosed as a lung adenocarcinoma. However, the specialists specified that the lesion was entirely confined to the area where the surgery was performed, so the surgical resection proved sufficient to eradicate the cancer.

The diagnosis, signed by Dr. Luigi Carbone, director of Health and Hygiene at the Vatican, and Professor Stefano Margaritora, chief surgeon at the Gemelli Polyclinic, states verbatim: "The results have confirmed that it was a pulmonary adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. A subsequent oncological evaluation has confirmed that no additional treatment is necessary."

Gradual return to activities and international tour

The 71-year-old pontiff, who was elected last year to become the first U.S.-born pope, informed the faithful of the presence of a nodule on Oct. 11. Two days later, on Oct. 13, he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital for the surgical removal of a section of his right lung.

After being discharged on Oct. 17, the Holy Father announced that he would gradually resume his governing responsibilities. This rapid and positive recovery dispels the uncertainty that had surrounded the Vatican regarding the Catholic Church's supreme leader's ability to fulfill his institutional commitments.

Among the priorities on the pontiff's agenda is the apostolic trip to South America scheduled for Nov. 6–17. The official itinerary includes stops in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, the country where he lived for two decades and where he is expected to arrive as part of the full resumption of his pastoral duties.