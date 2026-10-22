‘Live by the sword, die by the sword’: Elon Musk warns Democrats that he will take strong retaliatory action against anyone who tries to investigate him

The billionaire Elon Musk warned on Tuesday that he will retaliate against Democratic lawmakers who attempt to investigate him should the Democratic Party gain control of one or both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections. Musk has become a major financier of Republican candidates and previously collaborated with President Donald Trump's administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Monday, Politico reported in an article that members of the Democratic Party have recently been discussing possible investigations not only into the owner of SpaceX and Tesla but also into several of his companies. Similarly, the publication revealed that these companies' business relationships with the federal government could also come under scrutiny if Democrats secure a majority in Congress — a possibility that is growing increasingly likely according to various polls.

In response to that report, Musk wrote on his official X account that "Live by the sword, die by the sword," and then added that "Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets."

Over the past few years, the relationship between Musk and Trump was strong enough to see the entrepreneur become part of the Republican administration, playing a central role in DOGE's activities until his departure from the government, which occurred following several disagreements with the conservative president. Once out, Musk became one of Trump's harshest critics, to the point that both leveled serious accusations against each other. Despite this, the two have seen a clear improvement in their relationship in recent months.

Musk's statements came shortly after he confirmed that Tesla and SpaceX are exploring a potential merger — a deal that could become one of the largest in corporate history. The entrepreneur explained on Tuesday that both companies have formed special committees composed of independent directors to evaluate a potential merger, though he cautioned that there is still no agreement or guarantee that the deal will actually go through.