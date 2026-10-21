The Trump administration unveils a national plan to expand kidney transplants and increase competition in healthcare

President Donald Trump's administration unveiled the National Kidney Care Plan on Tuesday to address long-standing problems in the U.S. healthcare system that, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), contribute to rising costs and worsening patient outcomes. According to a White House statement, the initiative aims to increase competition in kidney disease treatment.

The HHS explained that with this plan, the Trump administration also seeks not only to improve both the efficiency and affordability of medical care and to address the concentration of market power, but also to substantially expand access to kidney transplants in the country, given that nearly 90,000 Americans are on the waiting list and many must wait nearly five years to undergo the procedure.

To reduce this waiting list, HHS plans to promote a National Transplant Expansion Strategy that builds on reforms initiated by a 2019 executive order signed by President Trump during his first term. According to the department, the strategy will facilitate and expand access to living kidney donation, enabling more patients to receive life-saving transplants.

In its statement, HHS explains that the plan also prioritizes prevention and early intervention, noting that one of its main priorities will be to detect kidney disease before it progresses, initiate treatment as soon as possible, and promote therapies capable of slowing or halting the progression of the disease.

The announcement comes just one day after U.S. First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a new White House initiative to promote women's health, coinciding with World Breast Cancer Day.

At an event at the White House, Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force on women's health and mandating a new specialized division within the National Institutes of Health (NIH). "This is a transformative moment for women in the United States," Melania Trump said during the presentation, according to Just The News.

The initiative, titled "Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life," seeks to strengthen scientific research, accelerate the development of treatments, and improve the prevention and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, endometriosis, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer's.