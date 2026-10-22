Texas Senate race: Ken Paxton gains ground in latest Fox News poll

Ken Paxton gains ground in the latest Fox News poll. In the Texas Senate race — one of the most important and expensive of the election cycle — the Republican is tied with his Democratic rival, James Talarico, whereas Talarico had led the same poll in September. According to Fox News, Paxton's gains are driven by solidifying support from conservatives, rural voters, suburban women and voters who backed Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

According to the poll, published two weeks before the election, Paxton and Talarico are tied at 49% among likely Texas voters. In September, Talarico led by two percentage points.

As for the good news for Paxton, he leads among white evangelicals (+52), white men without a college degree (+32), rural voters (+21) and those over 65 (+18). Although he remains below the margins Donald Trump achieved in 2024, he has gained one point among men and another among women since September, while Talarico has lost one and two points, respectively.

However, the Texas attorney general's image remains more negative than Talarico's, with a 41% favorable rating and a 58% unfavorable rating — a negative net rating of 17 points. The Democrat, meanwhile, has a positive net rating of one point. Regarding voter enthusiasm, 69% of Democrats are "extremely interested" in the election, compared to 61% of Republicans. Talarico is also garnering support from 29% of Republicans who do not consider themselves "MAGA."

In more good news for Paxton, Texans prefer that Republicans retain control of the Senate, 51% to 47%. In September, the margin was just one percentage point. He also leads by 50 points among those who view both candidates unfavorably.

And what about Hispanic voters?

As Fox News explained, its poll reveals that "Hispanic voters are once again leaning toward the Democrats." This is a key demographic group with which Republicans have made significant inroads in recent years.

"The survey finds Hispanic voters swinging back toward the Democrats. After backing former President Joe Biden by 25 points in 2020, they favored Trump by one point in 2024, according to the Texas Fox News Voter Analysis. This key voting bloc now favors Talarico by 30 points (64%-34%) and prefers Democratic control of the U.S. Senate by 29 points," the outlet reported.