Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries sue Trump administration for attempting to remove alleged noncitizens from voter rolls

Several leading Democrats in Congress, including House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the administration of President Donald Trump, in which they accuse several federal officials of unlawfully attempting to remove people suspected of not being U.S. citizens from state voter rolls and of pressuring election officials.

According to the Democrats' allegations in the complaint, the Department of Homeland Security has urged states to review lists identifying individuals suspected of not being U.S. citizens, despite doubts about their reliability. Another allegation made in the legal document is that federal officials have threatened state and local election officials to force them to comply with this initiative.

The Democrats also asserted in their complaint that the Republican administration was overstepping legal boundaries in its ongoing attempts to influence which individuals remain registered to vote and which votes are ultimately counted, arguing that federal law assigns those responsibilities to state authorities. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

"None of this is lawful. The Executive Branch enjoys no authority to superintend state voter list maintenance, to supplant state determinations of who is qualified to vote, or dictate who gets a ballot or whose ballot gets segregated," states the lawsuit, which was filed by three groups aligned with the Democratic Party and several Democratic leaders.

"Trump knows he can’t win a fair fight, so he's resorted to bullying election officials into stripping Americans of their right to vote. It’s illegal, it’s un-American, & we’re taking him to court to stop it. The voters decide who wins elections. Not Trump," Schumer wrote on his official X account.

The lawsuit comes just days before the midterm elections, in which Democrats have a strong chance of taking control of Congress, after several polls over the past few weeks indicated that their chances of securing a majority in the House of Representatives are quite high, while in the Senate the race is closer but they still have a chance of winning.