Trump posts map showing Canada, Mexico, Iceland, Greenland and several Caribbean countries as part of US

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump posted a map on Truth Social showing Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, and several Central American and Caribbean countries covered by the American flag and labeled "United States of America."

The image was shared on Monday without any additional text or explanation of its meaning. On the map, the territory of the United States and the regions depicted appear integrated under a single image of the American flag.

The post prompted a diplomatic reaction from Iceland. The Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir summoned the U.S. ambassador to the country, Billy Long, to convey that the image was "wholly inappropriate."

In addition to the United States, the map includes Canada, Greenland, Mexico, Iceland, and parts of Central America and the Caribbean. The post came amid tensions stemming from Trump's repeated statements about Greenland and the trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.

Iceland maintains a close security relationship with the United States. The country, which has not had its own military since gaining independence in 1944, is a founding member of NATO and has a bilateral defense agreement with Washington signed in 1951.

The post also coincides with recent tensions surrounding Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that both the Greenlandic government and the Greenlandic people have repeatedly stated that they do not wish to become American.