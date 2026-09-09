Yield on 10-year Treasury bond hits highest level since 2023 as US increases bond repurchases

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de septiembre, 2026

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose Wednesday to 4.85%, its highest level since November 2023. The move came on the same day that the Treasury Department announced that it would triple the maximum amount it can use to repurchase bonds in a single transaction, from $2 billion to $6 billion.

Simply put, Treasury bonds are a way for the U.S. government to borrow money. Investors buy these bonds and receive a yield in return.

The 10-year bond is one of the most important in the market, and its yield serves as a benchmark for other interest rates in the United States. Therefore, when its yield rises, the change can ultimately be reflected in the cost of loans for consumers and businesses, including mortgages.

The Treasury's new repurchase operation will take place next Thursday and will be focused on bonds with maturities ranging from 10 to 20 years. The government will once again buy back securities it had previously issued, a move aimed at improving conditions in the bond market.

In this case, the measure aims to increase demand for these bonds and keep long-term yields in check. According to Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, the effect could also extend to the benchmark 10-year bond.

"They are repurchasing bonds that have been around for a while and are a smaller part of the market, but the Treasury thinks this will constrain 20- to 30-year yields from rising and put downward pressure on 10-year yields too," O'Rourke told CBS News.

However, O'Rourke questioned whether the measure would be sufficient to contain Treasury bond yields: "If you want to get Treasury yields under control, you would tackle that issue. Instead, we are tinkering on the periphery of the market, and that's not a real solution."