Envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Kiev to revive talks with Zelensky after meeting Putin
Before his trip to Russia, Donald Trump had hinted that he had "an idea for peace" and that "there may be a good chance that we'll do it," without providing any public details about the plan. Witkoff and Kushner then traveled to Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Kiev on Sunday for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital, one day after holding talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they presented the United States’ ideas for ending the war.
In Moscow, the envoys "substantive plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks, and look forward to equally productive meetings tomorrow [Sunday] in Ukraine," a White House official said in a statement to AFP.
The trip to Ukraine was made by train. Those traveling to the country typically enter this way from neighboring states, as Ukrainian airports have remained closed since the start of the war. Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
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What is known about Trump's proposal
The White House confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed "substantive plans for next steps" with the Kremlin in Moscow, though it did not disclose the content of the proposal or Vladimir Putin's detailed reaction.
Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov described the meeting between Trump's envoys and Putin as "constructive, extremely frank and conducted in a spirit of trust."
"The American representatives prepared meticulously for this visit. Not only did they reiterate their usual interest in a swift end to hostilities, but they also put forward several ideas on possible ways to reach a solution," Ushakov told reporters, including those from AFP.
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Moscow, he said, is "confident that the set objectives will be achieved," without specifying what those objectives were.
"The situation, of course, is not simple," the Russian president told the two envoys on Saturday in a large Kremlin hall, according to footage broadcast by Russian television.
Before the trip to Russia, Donald Trump had hinted that he had "an idea for peace" and that "there may be a good chance that we'll do it," without providing public details of the plan. Witkoff and Kushner then traveled to Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Limited ceasefire and skepticism on the gground
However, Ukrainian reports cited by AFP indicate that, despite the ceasefire declared by Ukraine, Russia continued to launch attacks in several regions, including drones and missiles that struck infrastructure on the night before the formal start of the pause.
During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Russia launched 108 drones and missiles against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have intercepted most of them. Even so, the strikes hit 11 locations across the country.
Moscow said it had shot down 258 Ukrainian drones fired at Russian territory that same night.