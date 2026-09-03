Elon Musk's super PAC spends its first $800,000 to boost Republicans in the midterms

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de septiembre, 2026

Elon Musk is once again diving headfirst into the political arena. Through the super PAC America PAC, the tycoon made his first expenditures to support Republicans in August, this time in key Senate races. Specifically, the group spent $800,000 in Texas, Maine, Ohio, Iowa, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Alaska.

The billionaire was a major donor in the 2024 presidential election. Between events and million-dollar raffles, Musk's greatest contribution was financial. In fact, through his political action committee, America PAC, he contributed approximately $239 million to support Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in key states.

For the midterm elections, the group is expected to spend millions of dollars again to help Republicans. According to Wired, Musk authorized the group to spend between $100 million and $200 million.

The bulk of the spending is concentrated in Texas, where America PAC allocated more than $247,000 to support Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, the current state attorney general, in his bid to defeat Democrat James Talarico.

In addition, the group invested $170,000 in the Senate race in Maine, where Susan Collins is seeking reelection against Democrat Trey Jackson, and more than $25,000 in the Michigan Senate race, where Republican Mike Rogers is facing off against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

"Musk, the world’s richest person, already is one of the biggest funders in the midterm elections, plowing more than $50 million into his America PAC and donating $10 million each to the main Republican super PACs active in House and Senate races. He also has given $10 million to a super PAC active in Kentucky’s Senate race," CNN reported.