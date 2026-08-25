Who is Bryan Ávila, the son of Cuban exiles chosen by Byron Donalds as his running mate?

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de agosto, 2026

Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate for governor of Florida, announced the selection of Bryan Ávila as his running mate for the November general election. The 42-year-old state senator is the son of Cuban exiles and maintains close ties with the state's Hispanic community. In his first speech as a candidate for lieutenant governor, he assured that, with Donalds as governor, "socialism will never find a home in the great state of Florida."

Donalds made the announcement from the Freedom Tower in Miami, a place steeped in symbolism for the Cuban-American community. Although it now functions as a museum, for decades it served as a point of arrival and assistance for Cubans fleeing the island's communist regime.

The Republican nominee for governor noted that the state senator is "a military officer and dedicated public servant who has spent his career fighting to defend freedom and cut costs." "He is also the son of Cuban exiles — this is a man who understands the Florida Dream and why we must defend it. I’m proud to have him by my side," he added.

In his first remarks as Donalds' running mate, Ávila recalled his family's origins and emphasized the importance of combating the Democratic Party's progressive agenda.

"My parents fled communist Cuba and left behind their home and their business because they knew what happens when government takes over, when freedom despairs and when socialism turns an opportunity into misery. My parents came to America seeking something very special to each and every one of us, freedom. For me, it's an honor to be here at the Freedom Tower because this is the beacon of freedom," said Ávila.

"My parents, like many of of you and many of your siblings, they found that freedom here in the great state of Florida. So when I hear democrats democrats casually embracing socialism, I know where that road leads. Our families have lived it. I can assure you this. With Byron Donald as governor and me as your lieutenant governor, socialism will never find a home in the great state of Florida," he added.

Ávila served as one of the co-chairs of Veterans for Byron, a coalition created to rally support from veterans for Donalds' candidacy. In May 2026, he also accompanied the congressman during the launch of Latinos for Byron in Hialeah, Fla., an initiative aimed at expanding Donalds' support among Hispanic voters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Ávila's candidacy on social media: "Senator Avila is a good dude. I’ve always appreciated his service in the National Guard."

Who is Bryan Ávila?

Ávila was born and raised in Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County with a strong Cuban-American community. He currently represents District 39 in the Florida Senate, which includes Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Lakes and other communities in western and northwestern Miami-Dade.

Ávila graduated from Miami Springs Senior High School and continued his studies at Miami Dade College, where he earned an associate's degree in 2004. He then earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Miami in 2006 and a master's degree in public administration from Florida International University in 2010.

In the military, Ávila serves as a captain in the Florida Army National Guard, where he began serving in 2016.

The son of Cuban parents, he entered politics in 2014, when he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. In 2022, he moved to the state Senate and went on to chair the Finance and Taxation Committee. He also served as vice chair of the Transportation Committee.

During his time in the Florida Senate, Ávila has focused part of his agenda on issues such as property insurance, data center regulation, artificial intelligence, education and public safety, as well as initiatives related to infrastructure and services for South Florida.