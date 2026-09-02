Ethics scandal rocks Congress: House censures Republican Chuck Edwards following allegations of inappropriate conduct with female staff members

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de septiembre, 2026

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives from both parties voted Tuesday to censure North Carolina Republican Representative Chuck Edwards following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate conduct toward female staff members on his team. The resolution passed by an overwhelming vote of 413-2, after the House Ethics Committee released a report in August stating that Edwards' behavior included giving expensive gifts to staff members, taking them on trips on numerous occasions, and making public comments about their appearance. The panel concluded that his actions violated "the spirit" of House rules prohibiting sexual harassment and unwanted advances, and recommended that the House formally censure him.

Speaking Tuesday on the House floor, Edwards apologized to the female staff members, though he maintained that his conduct did not warrant the punishment his colleagues imposed. "Regret is not an admission of sexual harassment. I can acknowledge poor judgment, regret the discomfort that some of my actions may have caused, and apologize to those affected by this incident, while continuing to question a conclusion that the evidence simply does not support," Edwards said.

The censure, supported by all 13 of Edwards' colleagues from North Carolina, is a formal reprimand that does not strip him of his committee assignments or force him to resign from office. House Speaker Mike Johnson called Edwards to the center of the chamber as he read the resolution against him aloud. Edwards thus becomes the 29th lawmaker to be censured in the history of the House.

Amid mounting pressure within his own party, Edwards announced last month that he would drop his reelection bid. Republican State Representative Jennifer Balkcom of Henderson County is now running in Edwards' place to compete against Democrat Jamie Ager.

The case has reignited the debate over how Congress handles allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and other inappropriate behavior, especially as several lawmakers have faced ethics investigations or disciplinary proceedings during the current Congress, with several cases—such as those involving Republican Tony Gonzales and Democrat Eric Swalwell—culminating in their respective resignations.