Appeals court lets Trump revive bid to overturn criminal conviction in hush money case

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 6 de noviembre, 2025

A federal appeals court on Thursday let President Trump revive his bid to overturn his criminal conviction in the hush money case.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing Trump to argue before a lower court to move his case to federal court, The Hill news outlet reported.

Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 counts in New York state court of falsifying business records for a hush money scheme to keep quiet his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A three-judge panel on the appeals court ruled that it “cannot be confident” a lower judge adequately considered Trump’s arguments as he sought to move the case.

“The court bypassed what we consider to be important issues bearing on the ultimate issue of good cause,” the panel wrote.

The judges said they have no view on whether Trump’s strategy should ultimately succeed, just that the lower judge needs to reconsider his prior ruling.

“We leave it to the able and experienced District Judge to decide whether to solicit further briefing from the parties or hold a hearing to help it resolve these issues,” the panel wrote.

© Just The News