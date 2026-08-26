Treasury sanctions Palestine Action, an Italian group, and Masar Badil for supporting acts of terrorism

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de agosto, 2026

The Department of the Treasury sanctioned three organizations on Wednesday that Washington describes as part of "violent far-left terrorist networks." The measure is being carried out by OFAC, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, under Executive Order 13224. Added to the SDN list are Palestine Action (United Kingdom), Autistici Inventati (Italy), and Masar Badil, along with two of their leaders.

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

Palestine Action, already banned in the United Kingdom

The Treasury accuses the British group, founded in 2020, of having supported, since July of that year, acts that injured British police officers, intimidated businesses, and sought to coerce the United Kingdom government. It cites break-ins at defense infrastructure and military facilities and millions in damage to equipment. It says the group promotes these actions on social media and encourages similar tactics, including in the United States and along the border with Mexico.

London banned it in July 2025 under anti-terrorism legislation. Washington presents its designation as a complement to that ban. The legal basis: material or technological assistance to an act of terrorism.

Autistici Inventati: The digital infrastructure

The Treasury describes Autistici Inventati as a provider of digital tools: web hosting, encrypted email, chat, videoconferencing, and the Noblogs blogging platform.

Tesoro states that Autistici does not provide services to just anyone: only to individuals and groups it considers aligned with its "anti-fascist" and "antimilitarist" ideology, and that its clients have included organizations that have already been sanctioned, such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). That is why it is classified as: material or technological support for an act of terrorism.

Masar Badil and the PFLP

Tesoro describes Masar Badil as a transnational network and, at the same time, a front for Samidoun, the solidarity network for Palestinian prisoners. In October 2024, the United States and Canada sanctioned Samidoun, considering it an instrument of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a foreign terrorist organization since 1997.

According to the statement, Masar Badil and Samidoun are the same political project: they share fundraising efforts and an executive committee. That committee includes Khaled Barakat, Mohammad Khatib, and Jaldia Abubakra, who have already been sanctioned. Today, the Treasury added two Masar Badil leaders to the list: Zaid Abdulnasser, in Germany, and Rawa Alsagheer, in Brazil. The organization was added to the list for acting on behalf of Samidoun.

What the sanction means

The assets of those designated that are located in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are frozen. Unless authorized by OFAC, it is prohibited to conduct transactions with them. Violating these rules may result in fines or criminal charges. Foreign banks that facilitate relevant transactions are subject to secondary sanctions.

The Treasury clarifies, in its FAQ 1190, that it does not sanction political speech protected by the Constitution. It defines terrorism, according to the 2001 order, as violent or life-threatening acts against life, property, or infrastructure intended to intimidate civilians or coerce a government.

The 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy lists these groups among the three major domestic threats identified by Washington. The Treasury Department presents the crackdown as a continuation of the State Department's November 13, 2025 action against cells it refers to as Antifa.