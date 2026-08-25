'They're showing their true colors': Usha Vance debunks socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed's personal insinuations

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 25 de agosto, 2026

The Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, responded publicly to comments made by Michigan's socialist Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, who questioned on social media whether the vice president's wife would have been accepted into her husband's family circle due to her background.

The controversy began after Vice President JD Vance criticized El-Sayed's stance on Islamic law during a public event in Ohio.

Vance noted that the Democratic candidate had previously characterized criticism of that law as an expression of white supremacy, asserting that such a stance did not represent the values of the traditional American worker nor the views of his grandfather, whom he affectionately called "Papaw."

The social media provocation and the Second Lady's response

In response to the vice president's remarks, El-Sayed posted a suggestive message on X: "So, do we think JD will take Usha back in time with him to meet Papaw, or not…?" The statement was interpreted by analysts and critics as a suggestion that Vance's grandfather would not have accepted Usha because of her Indian heritage.

In an exclusive interview with the program Fox & Friends, the second lady downplayed the Democrat's attack, pointing out the warmth with which she has always been welcomed by the vice president's family.

"I have to admit it made me laugh a little," said Usha Vance. "Because yes, I never met JD's 'Mamaw' or 'Papaw.' But I do know and love the children they raised, his mother, his aunt, and his uncle. And they have never been anything but incredibly loving."

Family ties vs. divisive rhetoric

The vice president's wife, who met JD Vance while they were both students at Yale Law School and whom he married in 2014, emphasized the close bond she shares with her husband's relatives, describing his aunt as a "second mother."

"So I have to think that if they raised children like that, they, too, would have been loving. And I would have loved, loved, loved to have met them," the second lady added during the television interview.

For her part, El-Sayed sought to defend her position in subsequent statements to MS NOW, questioning Vance's remarks about his family's roots in the country. Despite requests for comment from Fox News Digital, the Democratic candidate's campaign team did not issue any further responses regarding the controversy.