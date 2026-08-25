Trump proposes renaming Lake Ontario 'Lake America' amid trade dispute with Canada

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is considering renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America," in a new move to pressure Canada amid the escalating trade war between the two countries.

The announcement comes after Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% after Washington did the same on Saturday on some $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, following the failure of trade negotiations.

Trade war and clash with Ontario premier

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, where he wrote that Washington "is giving serious consideration" to the name change "in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer." He accompanied the message with a map in which the words "Lake Ontario" are crossed out and replaced by "Lake America" in large gold letters, alongside an American flag.

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes located on the border between Canada and the United States. It shares its name with the Canadian province of Ontario, which it borders, along with the state of New York. Toronto, Canada's most populous city, is located on its northwestern shore.

The proposal also reflects Trump's personal feud with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said Monday that the US president could "kiss my *ss" and threatened a surcharge on exported electricity.