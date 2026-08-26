Immigration alert: Attorney warns that ICE is detaining asylum seekers and explains what immigrants should do in the event of a possible detention

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de agosto, 2026

Attorney Gladys Carredeguas appeared on Tuesday on the Voz News program, hosted by anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, recent changes in immigration policy and reports of a possible mass revocation of tourist and business visas that could affect foreigners who entered the United States and later applied for asylum. Carredeguas noted that, although this information has not been fully confirmed, the potential measure could be related to the operations and detentions that immigration authorities have been carrying out.

"The reason they want to revoke this number of visas is perhaps to somewhat legitimize these erroneous or illegal detentions that have been taking place. Because we cannot say that all the people who have been detained were detained for valid reasons. Nor can we say that everything immigration officials are doing is correct. Definitely not. This visa revocation targets those who applied for asylum within the United States," Carredeguas said.

When asked whether the eventual revocation of these visas would leave those with pending asylum applications unprotected, the attorney explained that these individuals still have a legal process in the United States and do not automatically acquire illegal immigration status. "It's not that they're left unprotected; they simply stayed longer than the established time limit. A person who applied for asylum in 2016 has obviously already exceeded the six-month legal stay granted by the United States. These individuals have already applied for asylum and are currently in the legal process as asylum seekers. These individuals do not have an illegal status. They have pending asylum status, which—even though it does not confer residency or citizenship—allows them to work, pay taxes, drive, obtain a driver's license, and generally go about their business legally within the country."

Regarding the possibility that asylum seekers and beneficiaries of programs such as parole or TPS might be targeted by ICE, Carredeguas confirmed that this is already happening. "It's not that they might be—it's that they are. I know this firsthand; I know it because they make up the majority of the clients who come to my office. There are many people who have a case pending in the United States; they had court dates scheduled for 2027, 2028, or 2029. And let's be honest—we're not going to keep covering up these loopholes anymore. ICE is going to workplaces, ICE is going to farm fields, ICE is going to construction sites, ICE is going outside schools. So, their job is easy. Why aren't they actually going after people who have committed a crime within the United States?"

The attorney also advised immigrants not to wait until they are eventually detained to begin preparing their cases and gathering the necessary documentation, explaining that "The best advice is not to wait for an arrest and not to wait until your final court date to start working on your case and gathering evidence. Have it ready in advance so that, in the event of an arrest, you can provide it all to your attorney. And, of course, contact your family members and designate someone to contact your legal representative in case of an emergency."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.