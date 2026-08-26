Summer tuition discounts of up to $1,000: Greg Abbott's strategy to speed up college graduation

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 25 de agosto, 2026

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new college savings program aimed at reducing the cost of higher education in the state. The announcement came following a roundtable discussion held with lawmakers, faculty from Sam Houston State University and students.

The plan includes direct financial incentives applicable to summer courses that count toward bachelor's degrees, with the goal of facilitating early graduation and a swift transition into the workforce.

Direct discounts on summer tuition

The measure establishes tuition reductions in collaboration with public universities and higher education institutions across the state. Under this program, students enrolled in courses totaling between one and five credit hours during the summer term will receive an automatic $500 deduction from their tuition.

For students taking six or more credit hours during the summer term, the tuition discount will total $1,000.

"Every Texas student should be empowered to pursue their academic goals,," Governor Abbott stated during the announcement. "We can accomplish that by making Texas higher education more affordable and accessible for students. Working with top-ranked universities, we will best position our students for future success."

Commitment to efficiency and quality in education

The plan for higher education joins a series of reforms recently promoted by the state executive branch to optimize the comprehensive education system in Texas.

In recent weeks, the governor's office announced measures focused on K-12 education.

These actions included protecting classrooms from sexual predators, limiting screen time, implementing programs to improve reading and math performance, banning foreign interference in public schools, and cutting unnecessary administrative spending.

With this new program, the state administration reaffirms a strategy centered on academic merit, reducing bureaucratic spending and financial performance to benefit Texas families.