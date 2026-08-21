2028 election: Against Democrats, Rubio would be stronger candidate than Vance
The Emerson College Polling survey ranks Rubio and Vance as the top two candidates in the Republican primary and pits them against Democrats Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Jon Ossoff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears to be better positioned than Vice President J.D. Vance in several of the hypothetical 2028 presidential matchups outlined in a new national poll by Emerson College Polling.
The poll identifies Rubio and Vance as the two leading candidates in the Republican primary and pits them against Democrats Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Jon Ossoff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris.
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Rubio performs better than Vance in several of the scenarios analyzed. Against Buttigieg, Rubio trails 44% to 49%, the same result as Vance. Against Ossoff, Rubio gets 44% to 47%, while Vance trails 44% to 49%. Against Newsom, Rubio gets 46% to 48%, while Vance gets 44% to 49%.
The difference is also evident in the matchup against Kamala Harris: Rubio gets 48% to Harris' 43%, while Vance gets 45% to the former vice president's 49%. In the case of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rubio stands at 48% to her 43%, while Vance stands at 46% to her 44%.
Buttigieg: The strongest Democratic candidate
Ossoff and Newsom see their leads narrow when facing Rubio, to 3 and 2 points, respectively.
On the congressional ballot, 51% of voters support the Democratic candidate and 43% support the Republican, while 6% remain undecided.