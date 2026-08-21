The far left gains ground in California: Aisha Wahab wins the special election for Swalwell's seat

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de agosto, 2026

California Democratic and socialist state Senator Aisha Wahab won the special election on Thursday to serve out the remainderof Eric Swalwell's term in the House of Representatives, after defeating Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Board Chair Melissa Hernandez. Both candidates advanced to the special election after finishing first and second, respectively, in the June primary.

Both Wahab and Hernandez are also vying for the full two-year term to represent California's 14th congressional district, which encompasses parts of Alameda County. Far from being a competitive primary, the truth is that the far-left candidate once again defeated Hernandez by 21 percentage points, a lead that several experts have considered likely to narrow, but perhaps not enough to ultimately prevail in their head-to-head race in November, when voters will decide who will hold the district's seat in the House of Representatives for the full two-year term.

One of the central issues for both candidates was U.S. policy toward Israel, with Wahab explicitly stating her opposition to Washington continuing to provide unconditional support to the Jewish state. In fact, the far-left candidate faced numerous accusations of antisemitism due to various comments about Jerusalem, and even went so far as to describe the war in Gaza as "genocide" being committed by the Israeli government against the Palestinians.

Hernández, who received $2.5 million in support from the super PAC United Democracy Project (UDP), linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), has taken a position clearly opposed to Wahab's regarding the Jewish state, going so far as to refuse to characterize the situation in Gaza as genocide publicly and asserting that Israel had every right to defend itself following the terrorist attacks carried out by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023.