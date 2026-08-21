Amazon Prime Air to expand its drone deliveries to nearly 500 cities by 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2026

Amazon will expand its Prime Air drone delivery service this year to nearly 500 cities and towns across the United States, with the goal of bringing this delivery method to communities home to tens of millions of customers. The expansion, scheduled for late 2026, represents a six-fold increase over current coverage.

Prime Air enables the delivery of millions of products in as little as 30 minutes, including groceries, electronics, cosmetics, medication and household items. Currently, the service makes thousands of deliveries daily from its operation centers in the United States.

"We've already delivered hundreds of thousands of packages to customers by drone this year, and by the end of 2026 we plan to reach customers in nearly 500 cities and towns," said David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Prime Air.

Prime Air currently serves customers in cities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Amazon plans to expand its operations soon to the metropolitan areas of Chicago; Syracuse, N.Y.; Cleveland; Atlanta and Boise, Idaho, before adding more communities later this year.

The service currently operates from 11 locations in 10 U.S. metropolitan areas: Phoenix; Tampa, Fla.; Kansas City; Baton Rouge, La.; Detroit; Omaha, Neb.; Houston; Dallas; San Antonio and Waco, Texas.

Each Prime Air hub serves an area of approximately 175 square miles. Availability depends on ZIP codes and eligibility by location.

Amazon notes that nearly all items weighing 5 pounds or less that fit in a large shoebox can be delivered by drone. The company states that this accounts for more than 60% of the products customers purchase most frequently.

Orders can arrive in as little as 30 minutes, although Amazon notes that most take about 60 minutes after the purchase is completed. For Prime members, the ultra-fast drone delivery service is free on orders of $50 or more. For orders under that amount, the fee is $2.99, while customers without a Prime membership pay $4.99.

The service is integrated into the standard Amazon shopping experience, using the same app, checkout process and customer service. Before placing their first drone order, customers can confirm the delivery location and save it for future orders or select a new location.

When the drone arrives at the chosen location, it checks to ensure there are no people, pets or vehicles in the area before dropping off the package.

Amazon states that Prime Air is certified under Part 135 of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the same regulatory framework used for commercial air transport operators. The company notes that this certification represents the highest level of FAA oversight for drone delivery operations.

The drones use navigation systems, cameras and sensors to detect obstacles and make deliveries safely. Prime Air's Detect-and-Avoid system continuously monitors the airspace and the environment around the drone, allowing it to make real-time decisions during flight.