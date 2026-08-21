The Department of State authorizes a potential $4.5 billion sale to Qatar amid the war with Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de agosto, 2026

The Department of State approved a potential sale of military equipment to Qatar valued at an estimated $4.5 billion. Among other things, the deal includes up to four KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft and a comprehensive package of equipment, spare parts, defensive systems, and support services.

The deal was notified to Congress as part of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process and does not constitute a final contract, as it remains subject to future changes as negotiations progress.

The package includes up to four KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, designed to refuel other aircraft in flight. The deal also includes turbofan engines, radar warning systems, and countermeasures.

The package also includes early warning and protection systems, among them 10 AN/ALR-69A radar warning receivers, four of which would be installed on the aircraft and six would be kept as spares, as well as components for the LAIRCM infrared countermeasure systems.

"The proposed sale will increase Qatar's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its defense capabilities and interoperability with U.S. and allied forces and reinforcing Qatar's strategic role in regional security," the Department of State's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs stated.

"Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," it added.

The FMS is a government program that allows allied and partner countries to acquire U.S. military equipment, services, and training through diplomatic agreements. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), part of the Department of Defense, administers the program, while the Department of State approves each transaction individually on a case-by-case basis.

The potential sale comes amid a conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran and growing tensions in the Persian Gulf. During the conflict, Iran has launched attacks against facilities linked to the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.