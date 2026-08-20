Strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de agosto, 2026

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck several regions in southern Peru, with no damage or casualties reported so far, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) as reported by AFP.

The epicenter was located in a district of the province of Parinacochas, in the southern department of Ayacucho, approximately 490 miles east of the capital, Lima, at a depth lof 41.38 miles, according to the USGS.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru estimated a magnitude of 7.2 and a depth of 67 miles.