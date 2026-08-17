Most Democrats have a more positive view of socialism than of capitalism

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de agosto, 2026

Democrats currently view socialism more favorably than capitalism, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll conducted Aug. 12–14.

The poll shows that 58% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism, while 18% view it negatively and 24% have no opinion on the matter. In contrast, 32% have a positive view of capitalism, 50% have a negative view and 18% have no opinion.

This perception among Democrats contrasts with the opinion of Americans as a whole. According to CBS News, capitalism is viewed more favorably than socialism among the general population, while the majority considers a free-market system to be good for the economy.

Democrats' perception of socialism

The survey indicates that Democrats tend to associate socialism with concepts such as equality, justice, and public services. In contrast, among Republicans and independents, responses related to government control or ownership appear more frequently.

Within the Democratic Party, favorable views of socialism are higher among those with a college education. There is also a greater inclination toward socialism among younger and more progressive Democrats.

Democrats also believe that socialism could improve their own financial situation, while they perceive that capitalism, in general, could worsen it.

The "democratic socialist" label

The term "democratic socialist" also receives a favorable rating among Democrats: roughly half of the party views it positively. This view is even more common among young Democrats and those who identify as more liberal.

For the rest of Democrats, the term does not necessarily elicit a negative reaction, but rather tends to be viewed neutrally.

The survey also reflects differences within the party regarding its political orientation. About half of Democrats believe the Democratic Party is as progressive as it should be, while the other half believe it is not progressive enough.

Those who believe the party should be more progressive also hold a more favorable view of socialism and are less likely to believe that the Democratic Party fully aligns with their economic views.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted among 2,287 U.S. adults between Aug. 12 and 14, 2026. The sample was weighted to represent the country's adult population by gender, age, race, education and 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.6 percentage points.