Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de agosto, 2026

The Chicago Fire, led on the field by Robert Lewandowski, secured its fifth consecutive victory by defeating the Portland Timbers (2-1), moving into third place in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference.

Despite failing to score in this latest match, the Polish forward—a former player for FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, played a key role in helping the Chicago Fire secure another victory.

Finnish soccer player Robin Lod opened the scoring for the home team in the 9th minute after a great piece of control. Shortly afterward, in the 14th minute, the Ivorian soccer player Dje D'Avilla extended the lead, sending the ball into the back of the net after pouncing on a rebound from a Lewandowski shot.

With just a few minutes remaining, in the 85th minute, New Zealander Finn Surman pulled one back for the Portland Timbers.

With this victory, the Chicago Fire closes in on Inter Miami, currently in second place, in the Eastern Conference standings. Nashville SC remains in first place.

Dallas FC dominates

Another standout match from the latest round was the Texas showdown between Austin FC and Dallas FC at Q2 Stadium. The visitors, currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, came away with the win (1-2), leaving the home team further and further behind in the race for the playoffs.

Ghanaian Lalas Abubakar put Dallas FC ahead in the 45+2nd minute, shortly before the referee blew the whistle to end the first half. After the break, young Ervin Torres tied the game in the 57th minute. However, the visitors continued to press and ultimately secured the victory thanks to a goal by Croatian Petar Musa in the 73rd minute.

The other matches on the final day saw Philadelphia Union defeat New York City (3-2) on the road, and Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders (0-2).