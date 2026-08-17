Mondo Duplantis adds to his legacy at the European Athletics Championships

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de agosto, 2026

The pole vaulter Armand Mondo Duplantis wrote a new chapter in his legendary career. At the European Athletics Championships, held in Birmingham (United Kingdom), he claimed the gold after being the only competitor to clear the 6.15-meter mark.

This victory marks the fourth gold medal that Duplantis, 26, has won at one of the world's most important track and field championships throughout his career.

"Another medal—I can't complain," Duplantis said after his victory in Birmingham. "I'm happy to come away with the win, and that was enough for today. I really enjoyed this week. It's my fourth consecutive gold medal, which is really crazy."

The Swedish athlete, though born in Lafayette, Louisiana, prevailed at the European Athletics Championships over Greece's Emmanouil Karalis (6.00 meters) and the Frenchman Baptiste Thiery (5.85 meters), who took silver and bronze, respectively.

On this occasion, Duplantis was unable to break the world record in the pole vault (6.31 meters), which he had set himself in March. He has broken the record 15 times.