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Mondo Duplantis adds to his legacy at the European Athletics Championships

The Swedish pole vaulter, born in Louisiana, won his fourth gold medal at the European Athletics Championships

Armand Mondo Duplantis during the 2026 European Athletics Championships

Armand Mondo Duplantis during the 2026 European Athletics ChampionshipsAFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

The pole vaulter Armand Mondo Duplantis wrote a new chapter in his legendary career. At the European Athletics Championships, held in Birmingham (United Kingdom), he claimed the gold after being the only competitor to clear the 6.15-meter mark.

This victory marks the fourth gold medal that Duplantis, 26, has won at one of the world's most important track and field championships throughout his career.

"Another medal—I can't complain," Duplantis said after his victory in Birmingham. "I'm happy to come away with the win, and that was enough for today. I really enjoyed this week. It's my fourth consecutive gold medal, which is really crazy."

The Swedish athlete, though born in Lafayette, Louisiana, prevailed at the European Athletics Championships over Greece's Emmanouil Karalis (6.00 meters) and the Frenchman Baptiste Thiery (5.85 meters), who took silver and bronze, respectively.

On this occasion, Duplantis was unable to break the world record in the pole vault (6.31 meters), which he had set himself in March. He has broken the record 15 times.

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