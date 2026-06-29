Trump on reversal of Lisa Cook's dismissal: 'We will take appropriate action'

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump criticized the decision by the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to overturn the dismissal of Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook, stating that he will take "appropriate action."

Trump removed Cook from office in August of last year after accusing her of committing fraud when applying for a mortgage.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that someone like Cook "who has committed wrongdoing" cannot be trusted to make "vital decisions" for the country.

"The Cook Lawsuit, having to do with her suitability in sitting on the Board of the Federal Reserve, was sent back by the Supreme Court on a strictly procedural basis," the president said. "We will take appropriate action immediately to make sure that someone who has committed wrongdoing will not be making vital decisions concerning the Welfare of the United States of America!"

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled, by a vote of five to four, that Cook should remain as a Fed governor, a position she has held since being nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2022.

Following her dismissal by Trump, Cook filed a lawsuit against the president alleging that the dismissal was based on "unsubstantiated accusations." From that moment on, a legal battle began.