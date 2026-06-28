Trump announces additional attacks against Iran and threatens the regime for 'violating the Cease Fire Agreement'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de junio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran. President Donald Trump threatened the regime and stated that it could cease to exist if it were to “violate” the ceasefire again.

The decision came after the White House reported a second Iranian attack on a commercial vessel that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to U.S. authorities, the incident represented an escalation following the memorandum of understanding signed by both countries, which includes a complete cessation of hostilities.

This is the second U.S. military operation against Iran in less than 24 hours. On Friday, Washington attacked Iranian military targets.

According to CENTCOM, the tanker M/T Kiku was transiting near the strait with more than two million barrels of crude oil on board when it was struck by an Iranian one-way attack drone around 4:30 a.m.

In this context, strikes against "multiple Iranian targets" were announced. "U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities," according to the statement released by CENTCOM.

"Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the statement adds.

On his Truth Social account, President Trump posted the following: "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Recently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited some of Washington, D.C.’s key Arab allies in the Persian Gulf: the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain. From the Middle East, he stated that the White House does not consider the possibility that Iran could charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

"No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That's existing international law. That's the way it is in international waterways all over the world, and that's the way we expect it'll be here," he said.