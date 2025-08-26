Trump ousted Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook: "There is sufficient cause to remove her"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump impeached Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday following several allegations of mortgage lending irregularities. The decision came after the Republican leader asked Cook to resign last Aug. 20, after Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte accused the governor of declaring two of her mortgages as primary residences, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) assuring that it would launch an investigation into the matter.

"I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position," Trump commented in a letter addressed to Cook, which he posted on his Truth Social platform, representing a historic moment as the first time in the Federal Reserve's nearly 112 years that a U.S. president has removed its governor. "In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter … I do not have such confidence in your integrity. At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator," Trump added in that letter, in which he also noted that Cook had allegedly issued false statements on her mortgage applications.

"Self-evident."

During an interview on Bloomberg last August 21, Pulte commented that the alleged fraud by the Fed governor was "self-evident," adding that everything could be easily verified in public documents.

Similarly, the FHFA director stated during the interview that the alleged legal problems of Cook were uncovered by authorities after several regular investigations. The report, which was published in the U.S. House of Representatives, rejected accusations by some Democratic politicians, who have claimed that Trump's attack on Cook is part of a "witch hunt" that the Republican administration is carrying out against its opposition.

So far, Cook has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing.